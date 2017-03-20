The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 20, 2017 | Last Update : 06:32 AM IST

India, All India

Congress plans major rejig after election debacle

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 20, 2017, 4:07 am IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2017, 6:27 am IST

According to sources, a decision on the impending changes in the party organisation can come into effect as soon as early April.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After its drubbing in the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress is planning a major rejig. There have been many voices from within the grand old party saying that the current system will certainly not work. Even Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said that “structural changes” were the need of the hour for the party. Several suggestions and proposals are in the pipeline, but the question is when they will be acted upon.

According to sources, a decision on the impending changes in the party organisation can come into effect as soon as early April. Currently, both Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi are abroad for the former’s medical checkup. They will return by the end of the coming week.

The change in the AICC setup is long pending, with at least three general secretaries expected to be changed. The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the apex decision making body of the party, will also have new members inducted into it, while some would be eased out. This time, the rejig will not be restricted to the central organisations. Several state unit chiefs are also expected to be replaced. A lot of emphasis will also be given to states going to polls in the next two years.

The other idea which the Congress is working on is having a “core group”, which was in place during the UPA government, to decide on the short-term policies of the party. The ideas which are being worked upon are not new for the Congress, but it is the implementation which everybody is waiting for. The Congress has not seen a single win in any election in the last four years except in Punjab. This win is being attributed to Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh rather than the Congress as a party. With just a little more than two years left for the 2019 general elections, many in the Congress feel that if tough decisions are not taken soon enough, it will be too late.

Tags: rahul gandhi, upa government, congress working committee (cwc)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

SPB sent legal notice by Ilayaraja's attorney for performing his songs

2

The reason why a porn site promotes 'panda style' porn

3

Footage of woman fighting out of a devastating mudslide

4

Australia teen 'punches crocodile' in miracle escape

5

Planning to quit smoking, drinking for kids: Shah Rukh Khan

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham