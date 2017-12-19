The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 | Last Update : 09:38 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi Metro’s Magenta line breaks through wall during trial run

PTI/ANI
Published : Dec 19, 2017, 6:02 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2017, 6:10 pm IST

The 12.64 kilometre long route runs from Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir station to Noida's Botanical Garden.

There were no passengers on board when the accident occurred. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 There were no passengers on board when the accident occurred. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: A driverless train on Tuesday broke through the boundary at Kalindi Kunj depot on Tuesday during the trial run of Delhi Metro’s Magenta line

The train on Magenta line is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25.

There were no passengers on board when the accident occurred.

The front portion of the metro train and a stretch of the depot's boundary wall was damaged, the official said.

The 12.64 kilometre long route runs from Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir station to Noida's Botanical Garden.

Trains on the Magenta line will be the first to be driverless in the history of the Delhi Metro. However, drivers will be present on the trains for some time.

The new line will make it easier and faster for Noida residents to travel to south Delhi. The train will travel through nine stations - Kalkaji Mandir, Okhla NSIC, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj, Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Botanical Garden.

Further details are awaited. 

Tags: delhi metro, magenta line, trial run, kalindi kunj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Why dementia is more prevalent in rural areas

2

Boy is born with parasitic penis on back

3

Wasn't talking about Sunita Rajwar, Nawazuddin responds to first girlfriend's legal notice

4

Facebook reveals data on copyright and trademark complaints

5

Apple ups iPhone prices in India as tax increase makes imports costlier

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham