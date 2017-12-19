Delhi Metro’s Magenta line breaks through wall during trial run

The 12.64 kilometre long route runs from Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir station to Noida's Botanical Garden.

There were no passengers on board when the accident occurred.

New Delhi: A driverless train on Tuesday broke through the boundary at Kalindi Kunj depot on Tuesday during the trial run of Delhi Metro’s Magenta line

The train on Magenta line is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25.

Delhi: Empty metro train on trial run, breaks through boundary at Kalindi Kunj depot.

There were no passengers on board when the accident occurred.

The front portion of the metro train and a stretch of the depot's boundary wall was damaged, the official said.

Trains on the Magenta line will be the first to be driverless in the history of the Delhi Metro. However, drivers will be present on the trains for some time.

The new line will make it easier and faster for Noida residents to travel to south Delhi. The train will travel through nine stations - Kalkaji Mandir, Okhla NSIC, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj, Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Botanical Garden.

