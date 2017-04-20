The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 | Last Update : 09:28 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

SC Babri verdict: Uma Bharti cancels Ayodhya trip after talks with Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 19, 2017, 9:21 pm IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2017, 9:22 pm IST

Bharti had earlier said she will go to Ayodhya Wednesday night and visit the makeshift temple to seek Ram Lalla's blessings.

On the Congress party, Bharti said she will not reply to any of its allegations on the issue. (Photo: PTI)
 On the Congress party, Bharti said she will not reply to any of its allegations on the issue. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union minister Uma Bharti, who has remained unapologetic about her association with the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign, has on Wednesday cancelled her plans to visit Ayodhya after the Supreme Court ordered that the minister along with other top leaders of the BJP like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will be tried for criminal conspiracy in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

Bharti had earlier said she will go to Ayodhya Wednesday night and visit the makeshift temple to seek Ram Lalla's blessings.

During the day, she also met party chief Amit Shah at his house while BJP leader MM Joshi went to meet LK Advani at his residence after the court order.

Asserting she was "proud, unapologetic" and does not repent her role in the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign, Bharti said she is ready to face whatever punishments come her way as she fights for the construction of Ram temple.

The Water Resources Minister was speaking after the Supreme Court today allowed the CBI's plea seeking trail under "conspiracy" charges against BJP leaders L K Advani, M M Joshi and her in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

She dismissed the conspiracy charges. "There was no conspiracy. Everything was in the open. I took part in Ram temple campaign with pride and confidence. I had given up the post of Chief Minister for the sake of the tri-colour.

"I will do whatever it takes to see the Ram temple is constructed...Ram temple will be built, koi maai ka laal use rok nahi sakta (no one has the power to stop it from being
built)," Bharti said, adding she was present at the mosque site on December 6, 1992.

The Babri mosque was demolished on the day by a rampaging mob.

On the Congress party, Bharti said she will not reply to any of its allegations on the issue.

Tags: bjp uma bharti, ram janmabhoomi campaign, ayodhya visit, babri masjid demolition case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra 'Robinhood' Gaikwad to the rescue of customers

2

Hillary Clinton apologised to Obama on election night, says book

3

Xiaomi unveils the Mi 6 in China

4

US Navy to redesign its submarines to accommodate women

5

Pristine flagship: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ first impressions (Hands on)

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham