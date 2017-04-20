SC Babri verdict: Uma Bharti cancels Ayodhya trip after talks with Amit Shah

Bharti had earlier said she will go to Ayodhya Wednesday night and visit the makeshift temple to seek Ram Lalla's blessings.

On the Congress party, Bharti said she will not reply to any of its allegations on the issue. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union minister Uma Bharti, who has remained unapologetic about her association with the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign, has on Wednesday cancelled her plans to visit Ayodhya after the Supreme Court ordered that the minister along with other top leaders of the BJP like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will be tried for criminal conspiracy in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

Bharti had earlier said she will go to Ayodhya Wednesday night and visit the makeshift temple to seek Ram Lalla's blessings.

During the day, she also met party chief Amit Shah at his house while BJP leader MM Joshi went to meet LK Advani at his residence after the court order.

Asserting she was "proud, unapologetic" and does not repent her role in the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign, Bharti said she is ready to face whatever punishments come her way as she fights for the construction of Ram temple.

The Water Resources Minister was speaking after the Supreme Court today allowed the CBI's plea seeking trail under "conspiracy" charges against BJP leaders L K Advani, M M Joshi and her in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

She dismissed the conspiracy charges. "There was no conspiracy. Everything was in the open. I took part in Ram temple campaign with pride and confidence. I had given up the post of Chief Minister for the sake of the tri-colour.

"I will do whatever it takes to see the Ram temple is constructed...Ram temple will be built, koi maai ka laal use rok nahi sakta (no one has the power to stop it from being

built)," Bharti said, adding she was present at the mosque site on December 6, 1992.

The Babri mosque was demolished on the day by a rampaging mob.

On the Congress party, Bharti said she will not reply to any of its allegations on the issue.