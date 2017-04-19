The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 | Last Update : 03:25 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Babri case: Oppn demands Bharti's resignation, action against others

ANI
Published : Apr 19, 2017, 1:05 pm IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2017, 3:10 pm IST

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said those ministers holding constitutional positions must offer their resignations.

Congress leader Nawab Malik said Union Water Resources and River Development Minister Uma Bharti is also a conspirator in the matter and so it becomes the responsibility of Modi to immediately sack her from the position. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress leader Nawab Malik said Union Water Resources and River Development Minister Uma Bharti is also a conspirator in the matter and so it becomes the responsibility of Modi to immediately sack her from the position. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Mumbai: Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision of allowing the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) appeal challenging the withdrawal of conspiracy charges against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, the Congress Party on Wednesday demanded action against them.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said those ministers holding constitutional positions must offer their resignations.

"I salute the Supreme Court. Although the decision came late, it was expected. The BJP tried a lot so that justice is not delivered. It is said that justice delayed is justice denied. All the tactics of the BJP has failed," he added.

Resonating similar sentiments, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said Union Water Resources and River Development Minister Uma Bharti is also a conspirator in the matter and so it becomes the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately sack her from the position.

"It also becomes the responsibility of Kalyan Singh to resign from his post," he added.

The apex court has ruled that senior BJP leaders including Advani, Bharti and Joshi will face criminal conspiracy charges in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The apex court has directed the sessions judge in Lucknow to conduct the trial in the Babri demolition case on a daily basis, and that the judge will not be transferred. It also ruled out a fresh trial in the case.

The top court has also ordered the CBI to ensure that witnesses are produced in court everyday so that there is no delay in the Babri demolition case trial. The trial will have to be completed in two years.

However, the apex court has clarified that Kalyan Singh, being Governor of Rajasthan, will not be tried due to constitutional immunity unless he ceases to be in that post. In effect, his trial will begin after his term as Governor ends.

Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the demolition took place.

Others who will face criminal conspiracy charges are Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambara, Satish Pradhan, Champat Rai Bansal. The late Giriraj Kishore is also among the names in the original chargesheet.

There were two sets of cases relating to the demolition of the disputed structure on December 6, 1992.

The first involved unnamed 'karsevaks' or volunteers, the trial of which is taking place in a Lucknow court, while the second set of cases relate to the VVIPs in a Rae Bareli court.

With Wednesday's order, both these cases are merged and will be heard in Lucknow.

The order comes after the CBI had petitioned the apex court saying 14 people, including BJP leaders, who had been acquitted of the charges under criminal conspiracy, should be tried in the Lucknow Court. 

Tags: babri masjid case, l k advani, uma bharti, conspiracy charges
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US Navy to redesign its submarines to accommodate women

2

Samsung Galaxy S8: To buy or not to buy

3

Alia fires her drunk on-duty bodyguard after being stranded in the wee hours

4

Get ready to scream at your smartphone

5

The new Google Earth gives you an immersive experience

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham