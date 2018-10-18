The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Oct 18, 2018

Delhi

Delhi's air quality continues to remain poor

ANI
Published : Oct 18, 2018, 1:47 pm IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2018, 1:47 pm IST

Despite being prohibited from burning the farm residue, farmers continue to do so, owing to the lack of feasible alternatives.

As per the latest Air Quality Index (AQI) data, the air quality of Delhi's Lodhi Road area on Thursday morning showed levels of prominent pollutants PM (particulate matter) 2.5 and PM 10 at 224 and 272 respectively. (Photo: File | AFP)
 As per the latest Air Quality Index (AQI) data, the air quality of Delhi's Lodhi Road area on Thursday morning showed levels of prominent pollutants PM (particulate matter) 2.5 and PM 10 at 224 and 272 respectively. (Photo: File | AFP)

New Delhi: Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the poor category owing to constant stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

As per the latest Air Quality Index (AQI) data, the air quality of Delhi's Lodhi Road area on Thursday morning showed levels of prominent pollutants PM (particulate matter) 2.5 and PM 10 at 224 and 272 respectively.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The figure remained constant since last night, which was recorded at 9:52 pm. The air quality in other north Indian cities, Gurugram (252), Lucknow (247), Kanpur (247), Agra (236), and Patna (209) was also in the poor category.

However, despite being prohibited from burning the farm residue, the farmers continue to do so, owing to the lack of feasible alternatives and blamed the industries and vehicles for being the primary reason for pollution.

The National Green Tribunal has implemented strict norms on stubble burning. In order to curb the situation and find a better alternative, the Centre has approved a large sum of money for modern tools and technology.

Tags: air pollution, delhi air pollution, stubble burning, air quality index (aqi)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

