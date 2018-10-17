Ex-MP’s son booked for showing pistol to couple

He was allegedly drunk and walks into the women’s washroom.

New Delhi: The son of former MP has been booked for brandishing a pistol at former Congress MLA's son in south Delhi's Hyatt Regency hotel in the wee hours of Sunday.

The incident took place at about 3.40 am on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Ashish Pandey, is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician Rakesh Pandey, a former parliamentarian of Mayawati's BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party). His brother Ritesh is a sitting BSP MLA from Jalalpur constituency in Ambedgar Nagar, UP.

The former Congress MLA from Model Town, Kanwar Karan Singh, said his son, who was shown a gun by Pandey, was in “trauma” after the incident and that was the reason why he did not inform the police.

Singh said they have recorded their statement with the police and have full faith in the law of the land.

“We have given our version to police and submitted our written statement. We were in trauma after the incident. My son was shown a gun and he was in fear and that is why we did not lodge a complaint before,” he said adding that, “My son was numb with fear after he was shown a gun. We do not believe in violence and stay away form indulging in fights. Police have started their investigation and we believe in them.”

DCP (southwest) Devender Arya said a complaint was received on Monday from the asst. security manager of the Hyaat hotel regarding the incident. Accordingly, a case under sections of the Arms Act were registered.

In a 90-second clip, Ashish Pandey could be seen with a pistol in his hand as he argues with a woman and her friend and threatens them, allegedly after she objected to his walking into the women's washroom.

A female friend of Pandey and a hotel security guard could be seen trying to pacify him and calm him down. Later, he was dragged away by the hotel staff as he continues to shout from inside his luxury BMW sedan.

According to the police, Ashish, who hails from Lucknow, was in an inebriated state.

Police said he was in Delhi to meet a businessman-friend named Sahil. The incident occurred at a party thrown by Sahil for a woman friend who had come from Dubai.

A Lookout circular, which alerts the police at borders, airports and railway stations about a wanted man, has been issued against him, after which a team of Lucknow police arrived at the residence of Pandey.