MCD polls: AAP calls BJP manifesto document of 'lies', Cong says fulfil earlier promises first

PTI
Published : Apr 17, 2017, 9:04 am IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2017, 9:05 am IST

The BJP had released its manifesto, promising to provide meals priced at Rs 10 apart from pledging not to levy any new municipal taxes.

New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday termed the BJP manifesto for MCD polls as a document of "lies and failures", while the Congress said the party has not been able to fulfil promises made in the earlier civic body elections.

AAP's Delhi unit convenor Dilip Pandey said the BJP has been raising questions over implementation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's assurance to abolish the house tax, while it had made a similar promise in its 2007 manifesto.

"They have not kept the promises made to the people of Delhi in the previous MCD elections in 2007 and 2012. The manifesto is nothing but a document of lies and failures of the BJP over the past 10 years in power in the MCDs. They have turned Delhi into a big dustbin.

"They promised to abolish house tax during the 2007 MCD polls, but they failed to keep the promise," Pandey said.

AAP leader Harish Awasthi claimed that out of a total of 50 lakh registered properties for house tax, currently the MCD gets house tax, legally, from 11 lakh properties.

"This means the BJP-led MCD exacts money through unlawful means like touts from the rest of the 39 lakh houses," Awasthi alleged.

Ajay Maken, the Delhi unit president of the Congress, said the BJP's manifesto should be looked in the light of party's ten year rule in three municipal corporations which was "plagued with corruption."

It had made 44 promises with Delhi people in 2012 MCD polls out of only 38 remain to be fulfilled, Maken claimed.

"So, the BJP's score card is 6 out 44. Its leaders should be asked how they are going to fulfil the new promises they have made with people which they could not do in last ten years," he added.

The Yogendra Yadav-led Swaraj India said the manifesto was a "bunch of lies and unkept promises".

Raising the issue of street vendors, Pandey said the BJP has not done anything for their welfare in the past 10 years.

"We will constitute town vending committees (TVCs), regularise street vendors as quickly as possible and formulate an action plan for their welfare after coming to power in the MCDs," Pandey said.

Tags: mcd polls, election manifesto, aap, congress, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

