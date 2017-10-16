Delhi is world's worst megacity for sexual violence against women: survey

Delhi has been paired with Brazil's Sao Paulo in the poll, which lists the cities where women fear the risk of sexual violence.

The survey comes just five years after the national capital witnessed the horrific Nirbhaya gang rape in December 2012, which resulted in a widespread public outcry demanding the safety of women. (Photo: Representational/File)

New Delhi: The national capital has been named as world's worst megacity for sexual violence against women in a survey conducted by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The poll was conducted in 19 of the world's biggest megacities with populations of more than 10 million and asked 380 experts in the cities to assess the risk of sexual violence.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian capital, Cairo, was rated the most dangerous city for women overall, followed by Mexico City and Dhaka. Delhi was ranked the fourth most dangerous here.

Japan's Tokyo was given the status of the safest city for women in terms of sexual violence.

Even Pakistan's Karachi is considered safer than Delhi when it comes to sexual violence and is ninth from the bottom.

The city is already known as the 'rape capital' of India and the survey further throws a global spotlight on the gender violence in the world's second most populous nation.