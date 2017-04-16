The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 16, 2017 | Last Update : 11:42 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

BJP lodges police complaint against Kejriwal for dubbing EC ‘Dhritrashtra’

PTI
Published : Apr 16, 2017, 11:24 am IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2017, 11:19 am IST

The complaint has been filed by the BJP's Legal Committee at the Parliament Street police station, said state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi : The Delhi BJP on Sunday said it has lodged a complaint with police against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for dubbing the Election Commission as 'Dhritrashtra' and "misleading" hoardings put up by the AAP.

The complaint has been filed by the BJP's Legal Committee at the Parliament Street police station. A separate complaint has also been filed with the State Election Commission in this regard, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal had attacked the Election Commission over alleged tampering with the electronic voting machines (EVMs), accusing the poll body of acting like 'Dhritrashtra' to help son 'Duryodhana' (BJP) win the recent state assembly elections.

He alleged that the Commission's only intention was to bring the BJP to power in the poll-bound states and that is why it was not paying heed to his request to investigate the defective EVMs.

"In the complaint, objection has been raised to Kejriwal's statement in which he had called the Election Commission as 'Dhritrashtra' and the BJP as 'Duryodhan'," Tiwari told reporters in a press conference.

He said in the complaints with police and State Election Commission, the party has also objected to the "misleading charge" against the BJP regarding hike in power and water tariffs by the Chief Minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia through the hoardings.

Tags: arvind kejirwal, election commission, manoj tiwari, electronic voting machines (evms), dhritrashtra, duryodhana
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Warren Beatty speaks about his infamous mother of all goof-ups during Oscars

2

Now get money from a vending machine in exchange of plastic trash

3

Moto E4 and E4 Plus to come in a premium build and more

4

Singapore Super Series: Sai Praneeth to face Kidambi Srikanth in finals

5

Porn video plays at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham