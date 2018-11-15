Delhi fashion designer, domestic help stabbed to death in Vasant Kunj home

Police have arrested three people, including a tailor employed by Lakhani, in connection with the murder.

The designer has been identified as Mala Lakhani while the servant has been identified as Bahadur. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: A 53-year-old fashion designer and her 50-year-old domestic help were found murdered at her residence in Vasant Kunj Enclave of southwest Delhi on Wednesday night.

The tailor, with the help of two of his relatives, killed Lakhani as she had not cleared his dues. When she cried out for help, her servant came to help her who was also stabbed.

"One of accused Rahul Anwar was a tailor at deceased fashion designer's workshop. He committed the crime with two of his relatives in an attempt to loot," Joint CP Ajay Chaudhary said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The bodies were stabbed brutally with a sharp-edged weapon and were lying in pool of blood when the police reached the spot on Thursday morning.

Lakhani, used to run a boutique in Green Park.