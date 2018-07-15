Delhi delivery boys vandalised 'Dilli 19' restaurant over parking space

Owner said that after being dispersed by the police, the miscreants returned few hours later and vandalised the restaurant.

Owner of the restaurant, Rohit (R) said, 'Some delivery boys came to pick orders at 7 pm. They don't understand how to park a bike. The beat officer intervened and asked them to leave.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A group of boys vandalised 'Dilli 19' restaurant situated in the national capital's Kalkaji area on Saturday night following an argument over parking space.

Owner of the restaurant, Rohit said, "Some delivery boys came to pick orders at 7 pm. They don't understand how to park a bike. The beat officer intervened and asked them to leave."

Rohit further said that after being dispersed by the police, the miscreants returned few hours later and vandalised the restaurant.

#WATCH: A group of boys vandalise 'Dilli 19' restaurant in Delhi's Kalkaji. Hotel owner alleges that the vandalisers are a group of delivery boys who had an argument with them over parking around three hours before the incident. (CCTV footage of 14.07.18) pic.twitter.com/mZgkWLfCTk — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018

"They have a WhatsApp group where they communicated and around 25 peoples started raising slogans against us. At 11:30 pm, around 80-100 boys came and vandalised our restaurant even though families including children were present inside. Customers escaped through the kitchens," Rohit added.