

Delhi Police forms teams to find Arvind Kejriwal’s car

Published : Oct 14, 2017, 2:31 am IST
During the search operation, the teams also checked all blue wagonR cars parked along the roads and at godowns and near Soti Ganj road.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi police on Friday formed four teams to crack the alleged theft chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s iconic blue WagonR. The teams trying to trace the stolen car once used by Mr Kejriwal, have interrogated more than 50 scrap and spare parts dealers in the entire Delhi-NCR.

Three teams on Thursday evening had left for Soti Ganj spare parts market in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and another team conducted a search operation at Mayapuri market in west Delhi to trace the blue WagonR,  the police said.

“During the search operation, the teams have also checked all blue wagonR cars parked along the roads and at godowns, and also ones running on roads near Soti Ganj road,” an officer who is part of the investigation team said.

“The teams also questioned scrap dealers, who used to purchase old cars, for clues about the missing car.” Police officers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Gurgaon and Faridabad have also been told to share inputs if any such car was found parked in their jurisdictions, the officer said.

“Generally, more than 15 to 20-year-old cars with expired registration numbers are purchased by the scrap dealers, who sell the automobile parts in bulk to the spare parts dealers in Meerut and Mayapuri markets. Majority of car lifter gangs sell the stolen cars to scrap dealers,” he said.

The AAP slammed lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal for the “poor” law and order situation in the city. The stolen car, registered under the name of the AAP, is being being used by AAP media coordinator Vandana Singh and was stolen from outside Delhi Secretariat’s Gate No.3, he said.

The CCTV footage from the area shows two persons, who had covered their faces, driving the car away, the officer added. The car was gifted to Mr Kejriwal by a party 

supporter. A day after the chief minister’s car was stolen, he on Friday urged Mr Baijal to strengthen the law and order in the city. 

