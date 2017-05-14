The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 14, 2017 | Last Update : 04:55 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Kapil Mishra says Arvind Kejriwal using MLA as ‘shield’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 14, 2017, 4:31 am IST
Updated : May 14, 2017, 4:31 am IST

AAP legislator detained before hungerstrike bid.

Sacked Minister Kapil Mishra (Photo: PTI)
 Sacked Minister Kapil Mishra (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Mounting a fresh attack on chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday accused him of using AAP MLAs as a “shield” after party legislator Sanjeev Jha anno-unced a hungerstrike to counter the rebel leader’s ongoing fast.

Mr Jha was detained by the police while he was proceeding to stage the planned hungerstrike outside Mr Mishra’s residence. He was taken to the Sarai Rohilla police station. Mr Jha has demanded that Mr Mishra come clean on the claim that he saw health minister Satyendar Jain pay Rs 2 crore to the Delhi CM.

In an “open letter” to Mr Kejriwal, Mr Mishra, whose hungerstrike ente-red the fourth day, again pressed for divulging the details of foreign tours undertaken by five leaders of the party.

“How much drama will you create to hide one truth. You are trying all tactics to divert attention. “You (Mr Kejriwal) made a strategy to use MLAs as a shield. However, only one MLA came forward to be that shield,” Mr Mishra said, adding that his next “expose” would be on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Mr Jha, who is an MLA from Burari, went to Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi’s mem-orial, to “seek blessings”. “On May 7, Kapil Mishra had said that Arvind Kejriwal had met Satyendar Jain where he paid him Rs 2 crore. My question to him is at what time did he meet the chief minister. Which car did he use? I have the entire day’s video footage (of people entering Mr Kejriwal).

“The whole world kno-ws about Mr Kejriwal’s credentials and he (Mr Mishra) should give evidence to back his claim. If it turns out to be true, even I will join him in his hunger strike against Mr Kejriwal,” Mr Jha said. Mr Mishra hit back at Mr Jha with another “open letter” and “advised” him to drink lots of water during the hungerstrike.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, kapil mishra, hungerstrike
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Allahabad resident takes to digital transactions on PM advice; lauded by Modi

2

Priyanka in talks for a film with Octavia Spencer, Jim Parsons

3

Microsoft has a common clipboard for your Windows, Android and iOS devices

4

Your Windows 10 PC is going to become more 'Fluent'

5

White House throws open movie theatre for public

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham