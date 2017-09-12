The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Sep 12, 2017

Delhi Metro briefly runs with a gate open

PTI
Published : Sep 12, 2017, 10:39 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2017, 10:39 am IST

A similar incident had occurred back in July 2014 when a train had run with all its doors open between Ghitorni and Arjangarh stations.

The highly-unusual incident took place around 10 pm between Chawri Bazar and Kashmere Gate stations of Yellow Line. (Photo: File/Representational Image)
 The highly-unusual incident took place around 10 pm between Chawri Bazar and Kashmere Gate stations of Yellow Line. (Photo: File/Representational Image)

New Delhi: A metro train, packed with commuters, made its way across two stations on Yellow Line on Monday, with one of its gates open.

The highly-unusual incident took place around 10 pm between Chawri Bazar and Kashmere Gate stations of Yellow Line, which connects north Delhi to Gurgaon.

"The problem was only with one door. It was guarded by the DMRC staff. The train was taken to Vishwavidyalaya station to avoid any delay or bunching," a metro spokesman said.

A similar incident had occurred back in July 2014 when a train had run with all its doors open between Ghitorni and Arjangarh stations on the same line.

Immediately after the incident, the train operator was suspended over "safety lapse".

