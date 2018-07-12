The Asian Age | News

Metros, Delhi

Watch: Delhi thief breaks into a jig before robbery attempt, caught on CCTV

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 12, 2018, 4:50 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2018, 4:49 pm IST

CCTV footage in Delhi captured a thief dancing carefree moments before he and his partner tried to break into a shop.

A thief captured on CCTV dancing in the middle of night in a deserted lane in Delhi.
  A thief captured on CCTV dancing in the middle of night in a deserted lane in Delhi. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

New Delhi: One must have heard of thieves taking steady steps, to avoid suspicions, before robbing a person, or barging into house or shop but CCTV footage from a narrow lane somewhere in Delhi, filmed earlier this week, captured a thief dancing carefree moments before he and his partner tried to break into a shop.

The black-and-white video posted by news agency ANI shows two men casually walking down a deserted street in the middle of the night when one of them abruptly breaks into a confident dance.

The two then casually hide their faces with a handkerchief and proceed to the shuttered entrance of a shop and try to break in.

According to reports, the men are yet to be identified and arrested by the police.

Reports said, around five thieves broke into four shops in that lane the same night and fled with goods worth lakhs of rupees.

