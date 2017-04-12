The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 | Last Update : 07:52 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Pay Rs 13 cr for damaging Yamuna floodplain with Art of Living: NGT to Sri Sri

PTI
Published : Apr 12, 2017, 6:45 pm IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2017, 6:42 pm IST

The expert committee has informed NGT that major restoration work has to be carried out to compensate for the damage to Yamuna floodplains.

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo: File)
 Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Rehabilitation of Yamuna floodplains, “destroyed” due to a cultural extravaganza organised by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living (AoL) in March 2016, will cost Rs 13.29 crore and take almost 10 years, an expert committee has told the National Green Tribunal.

The expert committee, headed by Shashi Shekhar, Secretary of Ministry of Water Resources, has informed the green panel that major restoration work has to be carried out to compensate for the damage to Yamuna floodplains.

“It has been estimated that approximately 120 hectares (about 300 acres) of floodplains of west (right bank) of the river Yamuna and about 50 hectares (120 acres) floodplains of the eastern side (left bank) of the river have been adversely impacted ecologically at different magnitudes,” it said.

The green body had last year allowed AOL to hold three- day ‘World Culture Festival’ of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living on the Yamuna flood plains while expressing its helplessness in banning the event because of “fait accompli”.

It, however, had imposed Rs 5 crore as interim environment compensation on the foundation for the event’s impact on the environment.

Initially, a four-member committee had recommended that AOL Foundation should pay Rs 100-120 crore as restoration cost for “extensive and severe damage” to the floodplains of Yamuna river.

Tags: art of living, sri sri ravi shankar, national green tribunal, yamuna floodplains
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Abhay Deol slams Bollywood celebrities, calls them out for endorsing fairness products

2

Sewer hole explodes after man throws cigarette in it

3

Book unveils the luxurious prison lives of VIP criminals

4

Selfie with cobra proves fatal as man gets stung on head

5

Beware: Online tax filing scams steal your refunds too

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham