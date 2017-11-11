The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 | Last Update : 07:16 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

National Green Tribunal slams Delhi govt, stays odd-even

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 11, 2017, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2017, 6:13 am IST

NGT also asked the government to give an undertaking that it will roll out odd-even only when the particulate matter levels are over 300.

National Green Tribunal
 National Green Tribunal

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal, on Friday, questioned the rationale of introducing odd-even scheme by directing the Delhi government to submit data or studies on the basis of which it has planned to introduce the scheme for five days, starting next week. The green panel questioned the rationale of the AAP government in rolling out the scheme when reports by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had found that the levels of PM10 and PM2.5 were cumulatively higher when the scheme was implemented twice earlier.

The green tribunal termed the Delhi government’s odd-even scheme a “farce” and slammed the brakes on the road-rationing plan, saying the scheme cannot be implemented without its nod.

“The odd-even formula can’t be imposed like this. Nothing has been done from your end in the past one year,” the top environmental court said while rebuking the Delhi government.

The Delhi government had, on Thursday, announced that the scheme, which allows private cars with odd and even registration numbers to ply only on alternate days, will come into effect from November 13 to 17 in an attempt to tackle the lethal cocktail of pollutants that has enveloped the capital for the last few days.

On April 21 last year, the CPCB had told NGT there was no data to suggest that the odd-even scheme has led to a decline in vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Directing the city government not to implement the scheme unless it had established that it was not counter-productive, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked it to give an undertaking that it will roll out odd-even scheme only when particulate matter (PM) 2.5 was over 300.

The prevailing level of PM2.5 in the national capital is hovering around 433 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 stood at around 617 as per latest CPCB data.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar also directed the city government to submit the comparative ratio of emission caused by diesel and petrol vehicles and asked it to clearly enumerate the contribution of small petrol cars in pollution.

It also questioned the justification of exempting two-wheelers and women drivers during the odd-even scheme despite knowing that two-wheelers cause 46 per cent pollution, as per an IIT Kanpur report.

Following a plea by the AAP government, the green panel, however, allowed the industries engaged in essential services to operate in the Delhi-NCR on the condition that they would not pollute and cause emissions. The hearing remained inconclusive and will continue on Saturday.

Tags: aap government, national green tribunal, delhi government

MOST POPULAR

1

Japanese police suspect stray cat of killing elderly woman

2

Dinesh Chandimal led Sri Lanka vows to provide challenge to Team India in the upcoming series

3

Reliance Jio planning to launch VR app in 2018

4

Nicki Minaj's brother found guilty of raping 11-year-old stepdaughter

5

Ford's Eksovest turns workers into 'heavylifting' superhumans

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham