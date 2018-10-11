The Asian Age | News

Delhi: Google techie steals money to meet girlfriend's expenses, held

PTI
Published : Oct 11, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2018, 9:15 am IST

The accused was identified as Garvit Sahni, a resident of Haryana's Ambala district.

case was registered and police checked the footage of CCTV cameras in the hotel premises. After analysing the recordings, police zeroed-in on a suspect and established his identity on the basis of list of invitees. (Representational image)
New Delhi: A 24-year-old engineer, employed with technology giant Google, has been arrested for allegedly stealing money to meet his girlfriend's expenses, police said on Wednesday.

On September 11, a conference for senior executives of MNCs was organised by IBM and a media organisation at Taj Palace in Delhi. During the conference, one Devyani Jain reported that Rs 10,000 had been stolen from her handbag, the police said.

A case was registered and police checked the footage of CCTV cameras in the hotel premises. After analysing the recordings, police zeroed-in on a suspect and established his identity on the basis of list of invitees.

The footage of cameras at the hotel's outer periphery revealed that the accused came in a cab, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.

The cab's registration number and the mobile number through which the cab was booked were obtained, he said.

The accused had already switched off his phone. But his new mobile number was obtained and he was caught from his residence on Tuesday, he added.

During interrogation, Garvit Sahni told police that he stole the money as he was facing a financial crunch and did not have the money to bear his girlfriend's expenses.

Police recovered Rs 3,000 of the stolen money from him, Verma said.

Tags: delhi crime, google techie arrested, man steals money for girlfriend's expenses
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

