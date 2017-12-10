The Asian Age | News

Noida boy used bat, pizza cutter to kill mother and sister

He took some cash and his mother’s mobile from the house before taking a cab for the railway station.

According to the statement, the boy took a train for Chandigarh. (Representational Image)
Greater Noida: The 15-year-old boy, who allegedly murdered his mother and sister, was apprehended on Friday night by the police. It claimed that he has confessed to having killed the duo. He allegedly used a bat, a pair of scissors, and a pizza cutter to kill them in their sleep as he was agitated over being scolded for his studies.

On Friday, the boy was apprehended in Varanasi for allegedly beating and stabbing his mother Anjali Agarwal (42) and sister Kanika (12) to death, police said on Saturday. The bodies of Anjali and Kanika were found in their apartment in Gaur City here. Post mortem examination of the two bodies revealed that Anjali had seven injury marks on her head while Kanika had five injury marks on hers. The accused was missing since the incident on Monday night. He was traced in Varanasi and brought back to Noida.

“He has confessed to having killed his mother and sister,” said the SHO of Bisrakh police station, Ajay Sharma.The accused told the police that he was angry with his mother as she pressured and scolded him for his studies. In his statement he said that his mother scolded him on the day of the incident too after which he killed her and his sister around 11 pm while they were asleep. The accused subsequently left his house after changing his clothes, which had bloodstains. He also left the murder weapons behind. He took some cash and his mother’s mobile phone from the house before taking a cab from the residential society’s gate for the New Delhi railway station.

According to the statement, the boy took a train for Chandigarh. From there he went to Shimla. On Friday, he reached Mughalsarai and then went to Varanasi from where he was apprehended by the police, who used electronic surveillance to trace him.

