Won't allow odd-even scheme unless proved it's effective: NGT raps Delhi govt

The state government announced the implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme for five days from November 13 as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming level of pollution in the city. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday rapped the Delhi government for announcing odd-even scheme, despite reports from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) that it was ineffective.

The state government had on Thursday announced the implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme for five days from November 13 as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming level of pollution in the city.

"Odd-even formula can't be imposed like this. Nothing has been done from your (Delhi govt) end since the past one year," the bench said.

The green bench told the state government that it will not allow the implementation of the odd-even scheme unless it establishes that the scheme is not counter-productive.

"SC never asked for imposition of this scheme. SC and NGT have suggested 100 measures to curb pollution but you always opted for odd-even. Delhi government will have to justify the implementation of this scheme," the bench told the government.

NGT also asked the government to give an undertaking that it will roll out odd-even only when the particulate matter levels are over 300.

The green board questioned the government for implementing the scheme when the situation was improving.

"This will now cause inconvenience to people," it said.

The bench also questioned the government's decision to exempt two-wheelers and women in the odd-even scheme.

Directing the states to ensure that there is no crop burning, the NGT warned, "if any such incident is reported, a considerable amount of fine will be charged from salary of responsible officer".

The board also asked the govt to impose Rs 1 lakh as fine on builders found violating directions, as construction work has been halted in view of smog and air pollution.

However, the law board allowed industries engaged in essential services to operate in Delhi-NCR on the condition that they would not pollute.

Pollution has reached to disastrous levels in Delhi, with smog enveloping the whole city.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday issued a pollution advisory, asking citizens to drink plenty of water and to avoid areas with smoke or heavy dust, among other measures.

All schools in the nation capital will remain shut till Saturday.

