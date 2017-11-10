The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 10, 2017 | Last Update : 04:36 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Won't allow odd-even scheme unless proved it's effective: NGT raps Delhi govt

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 10, 2017, 4:15 pm IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2017, 4:22 pm IST

NGT also asked the government to give an undertaking that it will roll out odd-even only when the particulate matter levels are over 300.

The state government announced the implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme for five days from November 13 as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming level of pollution in the city. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The state government announced the implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme for five days from November 13 as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming level of pollution in the city. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday rapped the Delhi government for announcing odd-even scheme, despite reports from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) that it was ineffective.

The state government had on Thursday announced the implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme for five days from November 13 as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming level of pollution in the city.

Read: Odd-even rule in Delhi from Nov 13 to 17; women drivers exempt

"Odd-even formula can't be imposed like this. Nothing has been done from your (Delhi govt) end since the past one year," the bench said.

The green bench told the state government that it will not allow the implementation of the odd-even scheme unless it establishes that the scheme is not counter-productive.

"SC never asked for imposition of this scheme. SC and NGT have suggested 100 measures to curb pollution but you always opted for odd-even. Delhi government will have to justify the implementation of this scheme," the bench told the government. 

NGT also asked the government to give an undertaking that it will roll out odd-even only when the particulate matter levels are over 300.

The green board questioned the government for implementing the scheme when the situation was improving.

"This will now cause inconvenience to people," it said.

The bench also questioned the government's decision to exempt two-wheelers and women in the odd-even scheme.

Directing the states to ensure that there is no crop burning, the NGT warned, "if any such incident is reported, a considerable amount of fine will be charged from salary of responsible officer".

The board also asked the govt to impose Rs 1 lakh as fine on builders found violating directions, as construction work has been halted in view of smog and air pollution.

However, the law board allowed industries engaged in essential services to operate in Delhi-NCR on the condition that they would not pollute.

Pollution has reached to disastrous levels in Delhi, with smog enveloping the whole city.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday issued a pollution advisory, asking citizens to drink plenty of water and to avoid areas with smoke or heavy dust, among other measures.

All schools in the nation capital will remain shut till Saturday.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: national green tribunal, central pollution control board, delhi pollution control committee, delhi pollution, odd-even scheme
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Dinesh Chandimal led Sri Lanka vows to provide challenge to Team India in the upcoming series

2

Reliance Jio planning to launch VR app in 2018

3

Ford's Eksovest turns workers into 'heavylifting' superhumans

4

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 review: Strictly for selfie addicts

5

Varun files complaint after fan threatens to commit suicide over unanswered messages

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Fifteen finalists competed for the title of the country’s hottest female buttocks during the annual pageant. (Photo: AFP)

Beauties put their future behind them in Miss BumBum contest

Tattoos have helped survivors, most of who say that even two years after the attack they still feels stuck and the tattoos are the only way to create something beautiful out of all that horror. (Photo: AFP)

Survivors of Bataclan tragedy celebrate their pain and defiance through tattoos

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham