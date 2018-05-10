The Asian Age | News



Kejriwal’s relative Vinay Bansal arrested in corruption case

ANI
Published : May 10, 2018, 1:10 pm IST
Updated : May 10, 2018, 1:15 pm IST

Vinay Bansal was a partner in his father's company Renu Construction, which was involved in the alleged scam.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau, on Thursday, arrested Vinay Bansal, the son of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's deceased brother-in-law Surendra Kumar Bansal. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The Anti-Corruption Bureau, on Thursday, arrested Vinay Bansal, the son of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's deceased brother-in-law Surendra Kumar Bansal. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Vinay Bansal, the son of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's deceased brother-in-law Surendra Kumar Bansal, in connection with alleged irregularities in road and sewer development works by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Vinay Bansal was a partner in his father's company Renu Construction, which was involved in the alleged scam.

According to three FIRs registered by the ACB against Kejriwal and others on May 8, 2017, the Delhi Government's PWD committed illegitimate favoritism in awarding a tender to Surendra Kumar Bansal's Renu Construction for road and sewer construction projects.

The complainant, founder of NGO Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), Rahul Sharma alleged that the tender was awarded at 46 per cent lower than the estimated cost of Rs 4,90,000.

It was also alleged that the product quality was inferior.

The Delhi Police stated that the arrest was made based upon the unsatisfactory answers of the accused during the questioning, regarding Mahadev Company from whom the company claimed to have bought the raw materials.

In the course of the investigation, Mahadev Company was found to be non-existent.

However, the Delhi Government alleged political vendetta behind the arrest, claiming that the construction work undertaken by Bansal's firm was given a clean chit by Sriram Labs, which was directed by the ACB to do the inspection.

It also claimed that a third party certification of the construction was done by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee.

Tags: anti-corruption bureau, arvind kejriwal, surendra kumar bansal, public works department, vinay bansal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

