The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 10, 2018 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi couple duped car-owners in ‘Bunty aur Babli’-style capers, held

PTI
Published : Apr 10, 2018, 10:28 am IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2018, 10:29 am IST

The two claimed that they were in a relationship for 5 yrs and wanted to get married but Devendra was disowned by his kin due to relation.

A couple has been arrested from west Delhi for allegedly impersonating executives of an authorised car dealer in the city and stealing vehicles on the pretext of car servicing. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
 A couple has been arrested from west Delhi for allegedly impersonating executives of an authorised car dealer in the city and stealing vehicles on the pretext of car servicing. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

New Delhi: A couple has been arrested from west Delhi for allegedly impersonating executives of an authorised car dealer in the city and stealing vehicles on the pretext of car servicing, police said on Monday.

On March 6, Tilak Vihar police post received a complaint from Hardev Singh who alleged that he was contacted by a woman on phone claiming to be an executive of DD Motors, DCP (West) Vijay Kumar said.

She told him that his car's servicing was due. A man came to his house on March 4, and Singh handed him his car, Kumar said.

Later, when he tried calling back on the phone number used by the woman, it was switched off. When he contacted the authorised dealer, he learnt that no call was made to him for the servicing of his car.

A case was registered and probe launched during which technical surveillance and inputs led the police to Devendra, 24, and Bhawna, 22. They were arrested from Ring Road near Khayala drain on April 7 and the stolen car was also recovered, said the officer.

During interrogation, the two claimed that they were in a relationship for five years and wanted to get married but Devendra was disowned by his family due to the relationship, he said.

Bhawana had worked at the car dealer as a tele-caller earlier and she allegedly had the record of customers who used the pick and drop facility for car servicing. Devendra worked as a financial consultant at a private bank.

"They hatched a conspiracy to dupe people and abscond with their cars on the pretext of getting its servicing done," the officer said, they wanted to sell the vehicles in the grey market.

Further investigation in the case is on, he said.

Tags: delhi couple arrested, car servicing, telecaller, dupe people, crime
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Cauvery issue: Tamil outfit warns of protests against IPL

2

Leak reveals the OnePlus 6 in all its glory

3

Apple goes green, embraces clean energy sources for its offices

4

5 ingredients all busy women should have in their pantry

5

UK school to allow boys to wear skirts upholding gender-neutrality

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMLife

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham