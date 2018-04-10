Delhi couple duped car-owners in ‘Bunty aur Babli’-style capers, held

The two claimed that they were in a relationship for 5 yrs and wanted to get married but Devendra was disowned by his kin due to relation.

New Delhi: A couple has been arrested from west Delhi for allegedly impersonating executives of an authorised car dealer in the city and stealing vehicles on the pretext of car servicing, police said on Monday.

On March 6, Tilak Vihar police post received a complaint from Hardev Singh who alleged that he was contacted by a woman on phone claiming to be an executive of DD Motors, DCP (West) Vijay Kumar said.

She told him that his car's servicing was due. A man came to his house on March 4, and Singh handed him his car, Kumar said.

Later, when he tried calling back on the phone number used by the woman, it was switched off. When he contacted the authorised dealer, he learnt that no call was made to him for the servicing of his car.

A case was registered and probe launched during which technical surveillance and inputs led the police to Devendra, 24, and Bhawna, 22. They were arrested from Ring Road near Khayala drain on April 7 and the stolen car was also recovered, said the officer.

During interrogation, the two claimed that they were in a relationship for five years and wanted to get married but Devendra was disowned by his family due to the relationship, he said.

Bhawana had worked at the car dealer as a tele-caller earlier and she allegedly had the record of customers who used the pick and drop facility for car servicing. Devendra worked as a financial consultant at a private bank.

"They hatched a conspiracy to dupe people and abscond with their cars on the pretext of getting its servicing done," the officer said, they wanted to sell the vehicles in the grey market.

Further investigation in the case is on, he said.