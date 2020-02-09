Sunday, Feb 09, 2020 | Last Update : 02:18 AM IST

Exit polls will ‘fail’, BJP will win ‘48’ seats, says Manoj Tiwari

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 9, 2020, 1:05 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2020, 1:05 am IST

Exit polls for the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday predicted a comfortable victory for AAP.

 BJP’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Denouncing the “exit polls” which predicted a sweep for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly polls, BJP’s city unit president Manoj Tiwari claimed that his party will win “48” seats and form a government in the national capital.

As exit polls predicted landslide victory for AAP, Mr Tiwari tweeted all the exit polls will “fail” and asked his detractors to save his tweet. “All these exit polls will fail. Save my tweet carefully. BJP will win 48 seats and form government in Delhi...Please do not search excuses to blame the EVM,” Mr Tiwari tweeted in Hindi.

Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda during the campaign for the polls had claimed that the party will win more than 45 seats in Delhi. Exit polls for the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday predicted a comfortable victory for AAP despite a likely rise in tally for the BJP in the 70-member House.

BJP MP from West Delhi, Parvesh Verma, who was banned twice from campaigning by EC for making controversial speech, tweeted: “Election results of February 11, BJP 50, AAP 16 and Congress 4. Thank You Delhi”.

