Arvind Kejriwal, Smriti Irani trade barbs on Twitter

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union minister Smriti Irani traded barbs on Twitter on Saturday after the AAP leader issued a special appeal to women voters and asked them to discuss with men as to who could be the right choice for votes.

Ms Irani took a swipe at Mr Kejriwal, asking if he does not consider women capable enough to decide for themselves who to vote for.

“Must go to vote. A special appeal to all women. As you take care of your family, there is another responsibility on your shoulder, which is of the country as well as Delhi. All women must vote and also take men of their family for it. You also must discuss with men who will be the right choice (for votes),” Mr Kejriwal tweeted minutes before polling for the Delhi Assembly began.

Ms Irani retorted: “Don’t you consider women capable enough that they could decide themselves who to vote for?”

She also used a hashtag, projecting him as anti-women.

Mr Kejriwal soon hit back at her, saying the women of Delhi have decided who to vote for. “This time in Delhi, women have decided their family’s choice for votes. After all, they have to run their household,” he added.