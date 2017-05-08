The Asian Age | News

Delhi Metro raises fares; minimum to be Rs 10, maximum Rs 50

PTI
Published : May 8, 2017, 6:20 pm IST
Updated : May 8, 2017, 6:20 pm IST

The new minimum fare will be up from Rs 8 to Rs 10 while maximum would be Rs 50 as against the existing Rs 30, a Metro spokesperson said.

 The DMRC had last revised the fares in 2009. (Representational Image/PTI)

New Delhi: Come Wednesday, commuters will have to shell out more for travelling on the Delhi Metro, with the authorities announcing a fare hike today.

The new minimum fare will be up from Rs 8 to Rs 10 while the maximum would be Rs 50 as against the existing Rs 30, a Metro spokesperson said.

This arrangement will be in place till September. From October, the maximum fare would go upto Rs 60.

On Sundays and national holidays, the maximum fare would be Rs 40, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chief Spokesperson Anuj Dayal and Director Finance K K Saberwal told a news conference.

The new fare structure is: up to 2 kms -- Rs 10, 2 to 5 kms -- Rs 15, 5 to 12 kms -- Rs 20, 12 to 21 kms -- Rs 30, 21 to 32 kms -- Rs 40, and for journeys of over 32 kms Rs 50.

This is in tune with the recommendations of a three-member Fare Fixation Committee, which were accepted by the DMRC board headed by the Union Urban Development Secretary Rajib Gauba.

The DMRC had last revised the fares in 2009.

