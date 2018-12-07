Class 7 girl commits suicide, blames teacher

Teacher reportedly used abusive language, called her ‘characterless’.

New Delhi: Irked by constant scolding by teacher, a Class 7 student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her house in West Delhi’s Inderpuri area.

The girl had written a suicide note on one hand. “I love you Mummy and Nani” on the other.

The mother of 12-year-old girl alleged that she might have taken the extreme step because of the repeated scolding by her school teacher who reportedly even used abusive language and called her “characterless”.

The girl allegedly committed suicide at her house on Saturday when her mother, who is an advocate, had gone to court, a senior police officer said.

After attending school on Friday, the victim came home crying. When questioned by her mother, she said the teacher scolded her and used abusive language and refused to go to school on Saturday, the deceased’s mother said.

She even wanted to get her school changed. The victim did not go to school on Saturday and was at home alone preparing for her mathematics paper, which was scheduled for Monday, mother claimed.

When her mother returned home, she found her daughter hanging to a ceiling fan and was rushed to the hospital.

“I noticed her hands where she had written notes. On the one hand, she wrote, “Meri maut ki khabar school ko zarur batana. Bye world” and on the other, she wrote, “I love you Mummy and Nani.” On her wrist, she had written, “Lord Krishna, I’m coming to you,” the victim’s mother claimed.

The emotional mother remembering her daughter said that she was eagerly waiting to celebrate her 13th birthday on December 20.

“My daughter often complained about her class teacher being very abusive and even humiliated her,” she said adding that when she enquired with her friends, they said that her two teachers scolded her and even called her “characterless”.

“During the parent-teachers’ meetings, I was always told that my daughter was very talkative but I never received any other complaints from the school against her,” she said.

Remembering her daughter, she said that for the last three months, her daughter had been insisting on getting her school changed and she was planning to do that for the next session.

She has been studying in this school for the past four years.

The school authorities contacted the girl’s mother after they got to know about the incident, she said.

Meanwhile, the school management said they are fully cooperating with the investigating authority and were also conducting an internal inquiry.

Additional commissioner of police (west) Sameer Sharma said that her parents have not held any of their daughter’s teachers responsible for her death. “We found that the girl had scribbled on her hand — I love you mama….I am coming to you god. However, she did not name anyone in particular. We are probing to ascertain the reason for her death,” the additional DCP said.