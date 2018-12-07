The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 07, 2018 | Last Update : 02:05 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Class 7 girl commits suicide, blames teacher

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 7, 2018, 1:32 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2018, 1:32 am IST

Teacher reportedly used abusive language, called her ‘characterless’.

“Meri maut ki khabar school ko zarur batana. Bye world,” she wrote.
  “Meri maut ki khabar school ko zarur batana. Bye world,” she wrote.

New Delhi: Irked by constant scolding by teacher, a Class 7  student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her house in West Delhi’s Inderpuri area.

The girl had written a suicide note on one hand. “I love you Mummy and Nani” on the other.

The mother of 12-year-old girl alleged that she might have taken the extreme step because of the repeated scolding by  her school teacher who reportedly even used abusive language and called her “characterless”.

The girl allegedly committed suicide at her house on Saturday when her mother, who is an advocate, had gone to court, a senior police officer said.

After attending school on Friday, the victim came home crying. When questioned by her mother, she said the teacher scolded her and used abusive language and refused to go to school on Saturday, the deceased’s mother said.

She even wanted to get her school changed. The victim did not go to school on Saturday and was at home alone preparing for her mathematics paper, which was scheduled for Monday, mother claimed.

When her mother returned home, she found her daughter hanging to a ceiling fan and was  rushed to the hospital.

“I noticed her hands where she had written notes. On the one hand, she wrote, “Meri maut ki khabar school ko zarur batana. Bye world” and on the other, she wrote, “I love you Mummy and Nani.” On her wrist, she had written, “Lord Krishna, I’m coming to you,” the victim’s mother claimed.

The emotional mother remembering her daughter said that she was eagerly waiting to celebrate her 13th birthday on December 20.

“My daughter often complained about her class teacher being very abusive and even humiliated her,” she said adding that when she enquired with her friends, they said  that her two teachers scolded her and even called her “characterless”.

“During the parent-teachers’ meetings, I was always told that my daughter was very talkative but  I never received any other complaints from the school against her,” she said.

Remembering her daughter, she said that for the last three months, her daughter had been insisting on getting her school changed and she was planning to do that for the next session.

She has been studying in this school for the past four years.

The school authorities contacted the girl’s mother after they got to know about the incident, she said.

Meanwhile, the school management said they are fully cooperating with the investigating authority and were also conducting an internal inquiry.

Additional commissioner of police (west) Sameer Sharma said that her parents have not held any of their daughter’s teachers responsible for her death. “We found that the girl had scribbled on her hand — I love you mama….I am coming to you god. However, she did not name anyone in particular. We are probing to ascertain the reason for her death,” the additional DCP said.

Tags: suicide case, minor commits suicide

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung launches Galaxy Note9, S9+ in limited-edition Alpine White, Polaris Blue

2

Facebook announces new update for Messenger Lite Android

3

Nokia 8.1 launched: Specifications, price, and more

4

World’s first 5G Snapdragon 855 phone will be from OnePlus

5

World's first baby born via womb transplant from dead donor

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham