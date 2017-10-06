PM Modi presented wrong facts on economy: AAP

‘Economy ailing, but PM Modi says operation successful’

New Delhi: Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the economy was on track, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday likened him to a surgeon who claims that the operation has been successful even when the patient is on the verge of death.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the Prime Minister presented the facts wrongly when he spoke on the gross domestic product (GDP).

“Mr Modi misled the country in his speech on the economy quoting facts and figures without any context and not explaining the reasons for the sliding GDP growth and employment figures. He made no mention of what his government has achieved over the past three years in the fields of education and healthcare,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, Mr Sisodia further said, “If I summarise the PM’s speech...You are patting yourself on the back like a doctor who says the operation has been successful but the patient is dying.”

He also said that the speech “exposed” the Prime Minister's “limited understanding” of what makes the country progress. “His government in the Centre hasn’t taken any steps to strengthen healthcare and education, and they do not seem to have any plans to do so either. The government must understand that to try build the nation, it must invest in human capital and build capacities of the people. Only if it does that will we see progress,” he said.

Mr Modi had on Wednesday slammed his critics, saying they were seeing a slowdown in the past two quarters, but ignoring the fact the BJP government had brought down inflation from 10 per cent under the former UPA government to 2.5 per cent, shrunk the current account deficit (CAD) to one per cent from 4 per cent, and brought down fiscal deficit to 3.5 per cent.