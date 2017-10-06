The Asian Age | News

Metros, Delhi

Delhi: 2 minor boys get locked in car for 9 hrs, die of suffocation

PTI
Published : Oct 6, 2017, 7:29 pm IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2017, 7:30 pm IST

At around 1 pm, the owner of the car locked the vehicle through central locking, without realising that the children were in it.

The two cousins were playing inside a car owned by the father of one of the boys, said a senior police officer, adding that the car was parked near the owner's house. (Photo: Representational/File)
 The two cousins were playing inside a car owned by the father of one of the boys, said a senior police officer, adding that the car was parked near the owner's house. (Photo: Representational/File)

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, two boys, aged four and five respectively, died of suffocation after being stuck in a car for close to nine hours in outer Delhi's Ranhola, the police said on Friday. The incident was reported on October 3.

The two cousins were playing inside a car owned by the father of one of the boys, said a senior police officer, adding that the car was parked near the owner's house.

At around 1 pm, the owner of the car, who works as a taxi driver, locked the vehicle through central locking, without realising that the children were in it, the officer said.

After a few hours, when the family members realised that the children were missing, they rushed to the police station in a neighbour's car to file a complaint.

Meanwhile, one of the relatives of the boys unlocked the door of the car in which the children got stuck and found them in an unconscious state, the officer said.

The boys were rushed to a hospital where they were declared "brought dead" by the doctors. The post-mortem report said they died due to suffocation. There were burn injuries on their body.

