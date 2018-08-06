Delhi chartered accountant shot at by 'stalker' for rejecting marriage proposal

They were in a relationship but the woman ended it. He attacked the victim at her relative's house, police said.

The man was arrested from Shahdara, police said. (Representational Image | ANI)

New Delhi: A man allegedly shot at a 24-year-old woman in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area after she broke-up with him, police told on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night, following which the man was arrested, they said.

The condition of the woman, who is a chartered accountant, is stable.

The accused, who works with a jagran mandal, had been harassing the woman, they said.

On Saturday, when he learnt that the woman was at her relative's house, he went there, and shot at her as soon as she opened the door, police said.

Hearing the gunshots, the victim's relatives rushed to the spot and took her to a hospital, they said.

The man was arrested from Shahdara, police said.