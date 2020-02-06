Thursday, Feb 06, 2020 | Last Update : 06:07 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

YouTuber detained while secretly filming Shaheen Bagh protests

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 6, 2020, 4:54 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2020, 4:54 am IST

According to police, the protesters turned suspicious after the woman asked “too many questions” to them.

YouTuber Gunja Kapoor (Twitter)
 YouTuber Gunja Kapoor (Twitter)

New Delhi: Delhi police on Wednesday detained a woman YouTuber donning a burqa at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh after anti-CAA protesters caught her asking too many questions.

Police said that the woman has been identified as Gunja Kapoor and she describes herself as the curator of YouTube channel “Right Narrative” on her official Twitter handle.

According to police, the protesters turned suspicious after the woman asked “too many questions” to them.

“She was caught by some of the women protesters after they identified her as YouTuber Kapoor. The incident led to a commotion at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA),” a senior police official said.

“The woman was taken to Sarita Vihar police station where her identity was ascertained,” he said.

Some of the protesters alleged that she was recording videos on her mobile phone. Kapoor is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

“A woman journalist was manhandled here at Shaheen Bagh, so I figured maybe if I dressed like them and appeared like them by wearing a burkha they may be more comfortable in speaking with me,” said Kapoor.

Tags: shaheen bagh, gunja kapoor

Latest From Metros

Ganesh Acharya

FIR against choreographer for ‘sexual harassment’

Gaikwad reportedly said that the government should send out a stern message by acting on crimes against women. (Photo: Twitter)

State’s team to look into crimes against women

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: File)

Shooter should be given harsh punishment: Arvind Kejriwal

BJP MPs Vijay Goel and Roopa Ganguly burn copies of AAP manifesto during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Asian Age)

BJP MPs burn copies of AAP manifesto, call it ‘bundle of lies’

MOST POPULAR

1

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

2

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

3

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

4

Anurag Kashyap tells film fraternity to stop being so chicken

5

Forget iPhone 12; 2021 iPhone shock as brand-new model revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham