BJP to win less than 215 seats in 2019, says Arvind Kejriwal

BJP trashes Arvind Kejriwal’s remark, says he should focus on his party’s performance.

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that the middle class population is “disenchanted” with the BJP and the party will win less than 215 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections.

“I have met several people in the last few days. Consensus amongst all — BJP getting less than 215 seats, unemployment biggest problem, youth worried abt its future, middle class very disenchanted wid BJP,” Mr Kerjiwal wrote on microblogging site Twitter.

The BJP had won 282 seats in the 2014 elections. Mr Kejriwal’s prediction come two weeks after BJP president Amit Shah in an interview said that the BJP would win more seats in 2019 than they did in 2014. The comments by the Delhi chief minister drew sharp reactions from Delhi BJP.

“The party had lost deposit on almost all seats in the last general elections and has presence only in the national capital. He (Mr Kejriwal) should not preach others. The BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, will not only improve its last performance, but most likely cross 350 mark in the next general elections,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana.

Mr Khurana also advised Mr Kejriwal to concentrate on his party’s performance.

“He has lost almost all the elections after 2015 Delhi Assembly elections while the BJP is on a winning spree from one state to another,” the spokesperson added.

BJP chief Amit Shah has been exuding confidence that his party will exceed its current tally in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, surmounting any challenge that it may face from the Opposition.

The Union Budget did not go well with the middle class, and the stock markets crashed by 800 points a day after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the annual document.