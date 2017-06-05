Kejriwal tried to ruin Vishwas life, says Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra had announced the launch of “India Against Corruption 2.0” to take on the AAP chief.

New Delhi: In a continued attack against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday alleged that an email regarding senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas’s illicit affair was sent from the IP address of Mr Kejriwal’s house.

Mr Mishra, who was ousted from Mr Kejriwal’s city cabinet, claimed that an internal report on this matter is lying with Mr Vishwas. In his blog on Sunday, he said he doesn’t know if Mr Vishwas will speak out on this issue.

The suspended AAP leader was shunted from Mr Kejriwal’s cabinet while the party was trying to mollify Mr Vishwas, who had threatened to call it quits. After Mr Mishra had accused the Delhi chief minister of taking Rs 2 crore bribe from health minister Satyendar Jain, Mr Vishwas had come out the support of the AAP chief.

Mr Mishra accused Mr Kejriwal of “betraying those who had helped him”. Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare, late AAP leader Santosh Koli, and expelled party leaders Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav fell victim to the Delhi chief minister’s political ambitions, he said.

With the help of a lie, Mr Kejriwal tried to ruin Mr Vishwas’s family life, he alleged. He also claimed that Delhi chief minister’s deputy Manish Sisodia removed his driver and long-time AAP volunteer because he endorsed a tweet by Mr Vishwas.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Mishra had announced the launch of “India Against Corruption 2.0” to take on the AAP chief. At an event at the Constitution Club here, Mr Mishra had said that he will met Mr Kejriwal at his janata darbar on Monday and demand a probe into alleged irregularities in the AAP government.

The Saturday event was attended by a sizable number of volunteers, most of whom had participated in the original India Against Corruption movement, with which the likes of Mr Hazare and Mr Kejriwal were associated.