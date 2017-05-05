The Asian Age | News

Friday, May 05, 2017

Delhi: Grenade found in Red Fort well, bomb disposal unit on spot

PTI/ANI
Published : May 5, 2017, 10:29 am IST
Updated : May 5, 2017, 11:30 am IST

Earlier in February, ammunition and boxes of explosives were found during cleaning of a well inside Red Fort.

The Red Fort. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: A live grenade was found during the cleaning of a well on the premises of the Red Fort last evening, triggering a security scare.

The grenade was found by the Archaeological Survey of India officials, following which they alerted the police and the Central Industrial Security Force.

A police cordon was thrown around the area and the National Security Guard was informed, said a senior police officer.

The NSG commandos safely removed the grenade on Friday, he said.

The discovery triggered panic, prompting police to cordon off the area and inform the NSG.

The grenade has been taken in for investigation, upon which it will be decided if it belonged to the World War era.

Earlier in February, ammunition and boxes of explosives were found during cleaning of a well inside Red Fort.

