The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 04, 2017 | Last Update : 07:40 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Max case: Two IMA experts in hospital probe team

PTI
Published : Dec 4, 2017, 12:57 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2017, 6:32 am IST

The hospital authorities had ordered an inquiry on December 1, saying the doctor concerned had been “asked to proceed on leave immediately”.

Police personnel deployed outside Max hospital in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Police personnel deployed outside Max hospital in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Two experts from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have been included in the investigation team set up by Max Healthcare authorities to investigate the case of a premature baby being wrongly declared dead, the hospital said on Sunday.

The case pertains to the birth of twins (boy and girl) on Nov. 30. Both the babies were declared dead by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. However, the family later found the boy was alive.

“The expert group set up by Max Healthcare to investigate the circumstances and protocols followed regarding the premature delivery (23 weeks/5 months) of the twins and the subsequent declaration of death at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, is working towards concluding its detailed probe.

“Dr A. Agarwal, chairperson, ethics committee, IMA and Dr Ramesh Datta, joint secretary, IMA, have been included as external experts in the group,” Max Healthcare said in a statement.

The investigation is expected to conclude by tomorrow and the findings are expected to be shared thereafter, it said.

The hospital authorities had ordered an inquiry on December 1, saying the doctor concerned had been “asked to proceed on leave immediately”.

The government ordered its own probe into the incident. On December 2, health minister Satyendar Jain said that if the hospital was found guilty of medical negligence in its probe, it’s licence could be cancelled.

The mother was brought to the hospital from a nursing home in Paschim Vihar, police said. The parents were earlier told by Max that both the babies were stillborn, and were handed to them in a polythene bag, but just before their last rites, the family found the boy was alive. A case of attempt to commit culpable homicide has already been filed. 

Tags: indian medical association (ima), max hospital, max healthcare
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Three of our players vomited in change room: Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas

2

'Not my year': Ed Sheeran unaffacted by snub at Grammy's

3

Mumbai gets its ‘Sunday-cycle track’ from Nariman Point to Worli Sealink

4

WhatsApp's new feature to give more power to group admins

5

OnePlus announces 5T Star Wars Limited Edition

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham