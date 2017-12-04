Max case: Two IMA experts in hospital probe team

The hospital authorities had ordered an inquiry on December 1, saying the doctor concerned had been “asked to proceed on leave immediately”.

New Delhi: Two experts from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have been included in the investigation team set up by Max Healthcare authorities to investigate the case of a premature baby being wrongly declared dead, the hospital said on Sunday.

The case pertains to the birth of twins (boy and girl) on Nov. 30. Both the babies were declared dead by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. However, the family later found the boy was alive.

“The expert group set up by Max Healthcare to investigate the circumstances and protocols followed regarding the premature delivery (23 weeks/5 months) of the twins and the subsequent declaration of death at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, is working towards concluding its detailed probe.

“Dr A. Agarwal, chairperson, ethics committee, IMA and Dr Ramesh Datta, joint secretary, IMA, have been included as external experts in the group,” Max Healthcare said in a statement.

The investigation is expected to conclude by tomorrow and the findings are expected to be shared thereafter, it said.

The government ordered its own probe into the incident. On December 2, health minister Satyendar Jain said that if the hospital was found guilty of medical negligence in its probe, it’s licence could be cancelled.

The mother was brought to the hospital from a nursing home in Paschim Vihar, police said. The parents were earlier told by Max that both the babies were stillborn, and were handed to them in a polythene bag, but just before their last rites, the family found the boy was alive. A case of attempt to commit culpable homicide has already been filed.