Bhushan, Yadav may return to AAP: Kumar Vishwas

The controversial remarks, however, were refuted by a party leader close to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: AAP leader Kumar Vishwas on Sunday said the party was holding dialogue with those who left the outfit, including Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav, to facilitate their return to the party fold.

The controversial remarks, however, were refuted by a party leader close to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“If no one has joined a political party and wants to come here...If one has formed a political party and wants to merge their party with ours...If someone went back for doing social work after being unhappy with us...The list is long. From Subhash Ware to Anjali Damania, Mayank Gandhi, Dharamvira Gandhi to Prashant ji and Yogendra ji. We are synchronising the list (of such people). Dialogues are being held with them by volunteers. We will ask for forgiveness for the mistakes we did,” Mr Kumar said after an interaction with party volunteers at the AAP office here. AAP founder members Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were sacked by the party in April, 2015, for “anti-party” activities after they questioned party supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s style of functioning. Subhash Ware, on the other hand, was the party head of Maharashtra state unit, and was considered close to Yadav and Bhushan.