The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 04, 2018 | Last Update : 12:22 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Mother kills newborn girl at hospital, cops say she did not want third daughter

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 4, 2018, 10:56 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2018, 10:55 am IST

According to a report, police said Reeta Devi was 'out of her senses' when she killed her newborn daughter. 

Police have registered a murder case after the autopsy report confirmed that the baby was smothered and Devi was arrested. (Photo: File | Representational)
 Police have registered a murder case after the autopsy report confirmed that the baby was smothered and Devi was arrested. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman smothered her newborn daughter at a Delhi hospital on July 29 as she did not want a third daughter. 

According to a report, police said Reeta Devi was “out of her senses” when she killed her newborn daughter. 

Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said, “Before the delivery, Reeta Devi had told a helper at the hospital that her husband would frequently fight with her over the birth of their other two daughters. Because of that, Devi said she did not want a girl child again.” 

Police have registered a murder case after the autopsy report confirmed that the baby was smothered and Devi was arrested. Investigators found no evidence against Devi’s husband Asharfi Mahto. 

Mahto, who works as a helper in a private firm denied all allegations about telling his wife that he wanted a male child.  “For a poor man like me, a son or a daughter does not matter,” said Mahto.

Mahto, a native of Chhapra in Bihar, lived with his wife and three children- two daughter aged nine and eight and a four-year-old son. 

Police investigations revealed that Devi was admitted to ESIC hospital in Motinagar on Saturday after experiencing labour pain. She gave birth to a healthy girl child at 3:50 am on Sunday and doctors checked both the mother and daughter at 7 am and found in good health condition.

Around 9 am Devi, raised an alarm and said the baby isn’t moving. Doctors found black marks around the kid’s nose and lips and declared the baby dead. Doctors suspected murder and informed the police about the incident. 

“The baby’s body was sent for post-mortem while the woman was kept under police supervision. There were occasions when the woman was alone in the ward and used it as an opportunity to smother and strangle her daughter,” said DCP. 

Tags: delhi crime, mother kills newborn daughter, delhi hospital, esic hospital, post-mortem, mother strangles daughter
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

2

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

3

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

4

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

5

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham