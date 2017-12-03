The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 03, 2017 | Last Update : 07:05 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi: Hospital’s troubles deepen as baby struggles to survive

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 3, 2017, 1:20 am IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2017, 6:13 am IST

Satyendar Jain says hospital’s licence may be cancelled.

Police personnel deployed outside Max hospital in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Police personnel deployed outside Max hospital in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The premature baby, who was declared dead by Max Hospital in Delhi but was later found to be alive by family members, is struggling to survive, doctors said on Saturday.

In a case of alleged medical negligence, one of the newly-born twins was declared dead by the upscale private hospital in Shalimar Bagh. One of the twins was later found to be alive when the parents were on their way to perform the last rites. The baby was then admitted to a nursing home in Pitampura and the doctors said that he is on ventilator. His chances of survival are slim due to the premature birth.

“He is a premature baby of just 22 weeks. He needs a lot of support. Currently, we are maintaining the blood pressure and are giving him antibiotics and nutrients. Initial tests show that he is going to bleed and he has also developed infections. It is difficult for him to survive,” said Dr Sanjeev Gupta, the MD of Aggarwal Hospital at Pitampura.

Dr Gupta also added that in cases of a premature birth, while sometimes it can get difficult to see signs of life, the heartbeat should be tested before declaring a baby dead.

Meanwhile, health minister Satyendar Jain has said that the license of Max Hospital can be cancelled if found guilty of negligence during inquiry by the Delhi government. He also said that the same hospital was issued a show-cause notice on November 22 for not fulfilling some norms related to providing services to patients of EWS (economically weaker section) category. The government had on Friday ordered an inquiry into the “criminal negligence” of Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh after it surfaced that its doctors had declared the baby dead even when he was found to be alive later.

The mother, identified as Varsha, gave birth to premature twins (a boy and a girl) on Thursday evening. While the girl was stillborn, the baby boy was declared dead later. The hospital wrapped the two bodies in two separate paper bags and handed them over to the family in a polythene bag. On Friday, the family members of the baby alleged that doctors have told them that the baby has developed severe infection after the incident at the Max Hospital.

An FIR was registered against the hospital on Friday based on a complaint by the parents. The hospital, in a statement, has said that it is “shaken and concerned at this rare incident” and it too has initiated an enquiry.

Tags: max hospital

MOST POPULAR

1

Pervy dude alert: Chris Pratt warns of social media impostor hitting on female fans

2

Doctors remove 72 coins from Palghar man's stomach

3

Elderly woman arrested for making poisonous Ricin, testing on neighbours

4

Immigrants future of US: Indian-American philanthropist at Naturalization Ceremony

5

Hindu tradition of throwing ‘Holi’ colours may carry health risks

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham