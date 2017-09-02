Ghazipur landfill collapse: Delhi LG prohibits garbage dumping at site

East Delhi MP Maheish Girri also assured the compensation to family of the two people who were killed in the landfill collapse.

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi Anil Baijal on Friday directed that no garbage should be dumped at Ghazipur landfill site and to use Bhalswa from now onward.

The Delhi LG issued the directive after meeting with the officials of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), Delhi Development Authority ( DDA) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

However, the decision on a new landfill site remains pending.

East Delhi MP Maheish Girri also assured the compensation to family of the two people who were killed in the landfill collapse.

Yesterday, two people died and five others were injured in East Delhi after a part of the Ghazipur garbage landfill caved in, sweeping several people into Kondli canal.