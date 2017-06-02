The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 02, 2017 | Last Update : 10:52 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi: Out eating golgappas, BJP leader robbed of laptop, camera

PTI
Published : Jun 2, 2017, 10:47 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2017, 10:48 am IST

The incident took place on Wednesday when the leader had left his car and was having golgappas at a nearby street outlet.

BJP leader Vijay Jolly
 BJP leader Vijay Jolly

New Delhi: Some unidentified men allegedly broke the rear side car window of BJP leader Vijay Jolly and decamped with his laptop, digital camera and a few documents at Saket in south Delhi, police said Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the leader had left his car and was having golgappas (snack) at a nearby street outlet.

Jolly had left his Sangam Vihar office around 7.30 PM yesterday. He was going towards Janakpuri where his friend was throwing a party.

On the way, he stopped at a golgappa outlet at Lado Sarai for having chaat. While he was having chaat with a friend, a couple alerted him about the theft from his car.

Jolly said that the eyewitnesses informed him that two motorcycle-borne men broke the car window and took away his black shoulder bag containing a digital camera, Lenovo laptop and some letters addressed to senior party leaders.

"The men then sped away on a black motorcycle," the former Delhi BJP MLA claimed.

Jolly said that he followed the motorcycle that didn't have a number plate and spotted it near a wine shop in Lado Sarai. However, the accused didn't have the bag in their hand when he saw them near the wine shop.

Since there was traffic, he took time to reach the accused but by that time, they had sped off. Jolly said that he has been "traumatised" after the theft.

Police said a case has been registered and they are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

Tags: bjp, theft, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Social media reacts to NBC reporter asking Modi ‘are you on Twitter’

2

LIGO detects gravitational waves for a third time

3

Narendra Modi recalls his Russia visit as CM with Vajpayee 16 years ago

4

Take a look at 'Big B and the Bachchan bunch'

5

Alleged rift with Kohli to end Kumble’s future as India coach after Champions Trophy?

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham