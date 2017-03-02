The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 02, 2017 | Last Update : 03:31 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi: 26 kids rescued from factory made to work 22 hours, beaten with hammers

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 2, 2017, 2:18 pm IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2017, 2:18 pm IST

The children were beaten with hammers even for reasons such as cooking rice or wanting to go to the washroom.

The children were fed only two meals a day – always of potato and rice – for four years, and were not allowed to leave the room for even a second. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The children were fed only two meals a day – always of potato and rice – for four years, and were not allowed to leave the room for even a second. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: 26 boys in the age group of 7 to 13, who were rescued from a jeans factory in Delhi’s Seelampur area last month, have told harrowing tales of the torture they endured in the factory.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the boys were forced to sit in one place for 22 hours a day, to cut threads of jeans and pack them. One 10-year-old boy was quoted as saying that his employers allowed them to sleep only between 5 am and 7 am, and punished drowsiness at work in extreme ways.

“We were allowed to sleep at 5 am and the employer used to wake us up at 7 am. In between work, if we fell asleep, he used to wake us up by hitting us with a hammer,” the boy, who is 7 years old, said.

He added that they were fed only two meals a day – always of potato and rice – for four years, and were not allowed to leave the room for even a second.

The children were beaten with hammers even for reasons such as cooking rice or wanting to go to the washroom.

A 10-year-old boy revealed that after he was rescued by Kailash Satyarthi’s NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan, he could not even open his eyes to look at the sunlight, so used was he to the eternal darkness of his workplace.

“We were kept in a small room and I have not seen the sunlight in four years. When, I was rescued, I could not open my eyes as I was not used to it. We were not allowed to take bath or go to washroom since every day we used to pack 5,000 pieces of jeans,” said Lucky.

While at work, if the boys did not meet the required target, they were beaten with hammers. The task was to cut 10 threads in 10 minutes, and the one who finished last received the punishment, said the report.

Another boy could not move on his own, and had to be lifted out of the place when he was rescued.

All boys are from Motihari district of Bihar  and were brought to Delhi around six

months ago, and there are indications that  they could be victims of child trafficking,

said the report.

“I am furious. Twenty six child slaves were rescued and most of them have not even  seen daylight in four years. I recall a similar case from 1983 when all 27 children we  freed from the carpet industry in Mirzapur were beaten, branded, hanged upside down on trees,” said Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

Each child rescued from Seelampur has faced the worst form of slavery. Their hands are scarred, they carry burn marks all over their bodies and their arms have signs of

torture, said the report.

Tags: child slavery, child abuse, child trafficking, delhi factory, seelampur factory
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man in NY gets Rs 66000 for watching couples have sex

2

Eek! Mouse delays London-to-San Francisco flight for 4 hours

3

Mahesh Bhatt receives death calls for Alia, extortionist arrested following police help

4

Oprah Winfrey hints at running for President

5

Man’s 'best friend' puts its life in line, fights a leopard

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham