The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 01, 2017 | Last Update : 08:38 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi most unsafe, tops crime chart among 19 major cities

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 1, 2017, 7:16 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2017, 7:22 am IST

Accounts for 40% of total rape cases, also has highest crime rate, reveals NCRB data.

The national capital is followed by Mumbai, which recorded 12.3 per cent or 5,128 criminal cases against women.
 The national capital is followed by Mumbai, which recorded 12.3 per cent or 5,128 criminal cases against women.

New Delhi : The National capital is the most unsafe among 19 major cities in the country, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of rapes reported, 33 per cent of crimes against women and the highest crime rate in 2016, according to data released by the NCRB on Thursday.

Incidentally, Delhi also reported the maximum number of cases of heinous crimes such as murder, kidnapping, abduction, and economic offences.

According to the report for 2016, covering 19 cities with a population above two million, Delhi reported 33 per cent (13,803 cases of 41,761) of crimes against women last year. Mumbai followed at a distant second with 12.3 per cent (5,128 cases).

The national capital is followed by Mumbai, which recorded 12.3 per cent or 5,128 criminal cases against women.  The national capital has a population of nearly 19 million.

crime

Delhi registered 40 per cent (1,996) of the total number of rape cases in the 19 cities and nearly 29 per cent cases each of cruelty meted out by husband and his relatives and dowry deaths across the country. However, 159 more rape cases were also registered in the rural areas of Delhi, taking the total number of rape cases in the entire national capital territory to 2,155.

Joint director in the NCRB Surendra Panwar said the bureau did not incorporate crime figures of rural areas of the 19 major cities, including Delhi, in the data.

In addition, among the 19 major cities, Delhi also reported 38.8 per cent of total IPC criminal cases, followed by Bengaluru at 8.9 per cent and Mumbai at 7.7 per cent. Delhi has the distinction of the highest crime rate of 182.1 as compared to the national average of 77.2.

In terms of kidnapping and abduction also, Delhi reported the maximum number of cases at 5,453 or 48.3 per cent in 2016 followed by Mumbai with 1,876 cases or 16.6 per cent, and Bengaluru with 879 cases or 7.8 per cent. As for murder, Delhi registered 479 out of a total of 2,194 cases or 21.8 per cent followed by Bengaluru at 229 cases or 10.4 per cent and Patna at 195 cases or 8.9 per cent.

Criminal cases involving juveniles in Delhi were 35.6 per cent or 2,368 cases out of 6,645. Delhi also reported the most number of cases of economic offences at 5,942 cases or 19.3 per cent followed by Jaipur at 4,742 cases and Mumbai at 4,191 cases.

Delhi police officials claim that the main reason for the national capital recording the highest number of cases is that as compared to other cities of different states, there is “free and fair” registration of cases, particularly of heinous crimes. 

Among the other states, Uttar Pradesh (UP) recorded the highest number of serious offences like murder.

Tags: ncrb, crime cases in delhi, indian population
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

World Weightlifting Championship: Mirabai Chanu bags gold

2

Mark Ruffalo calls violence against women 'epidemic', says they are #NotInvisible

3

Google invaded iPhone users' privacy in UK, faces mass legal action: Report

4

All you need to know about Bitcoin cryptocurrency

5

Farmer in MP rushed to hospital with metal cup pushed up his rectum by quacks

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham