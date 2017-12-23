Year ender 2017: Top conversation starters on Tinder this year

Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 | Last Update : 11:53 PM IST
Starting conversation can be a harrowing task, we list some of the best lines that were seen this past year.
Now that you’ve swiped right and found the ideal match, here comes the bigger challenge! How do you get conversation started? In a world where everyone is trying to impress, a simple ‘Hi’ or ‘What’s up’ sometimes just doesn’t cut it. You have to get creative if you want to stand out from other Tinder matches.
Tinder turned to its users to find some of the quirkiest lines they used to get conversation going instead of an uninspiring ‘Hey’. Here were some of the trendiest lines to begin a conversation that caught Tinder’s eye:
They will surely put a smile on your face.
They always say, nothing gets people closer than tragedy does:
How about an adrenaline rush?
Chai is bae,
The million-dollar question,
Why you should ALWAYS read that bio!
A way to a man’s heart is through his stomach and a woman’s through her laughter:
Because…BOLLYWOOD!
You have to applaud the creativity!
