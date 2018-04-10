The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Apr 10, 2018

Life, Relationship

Boost your allure with some changes in body language

ANI
Published : Apr 10, 2018, 9:33 am IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2018, 10:46 am IST

Find out how.

Representational Image. (Photo: Pexels)
 Representational Image. (Photo: Pexels)

London: Not just your looks, changing your body language is equally important to increase your attractiveness to others. So don't just overspend your hard-earned money on your looks by dying your hair, following a fancy diet or getting a spray tan.

Here are some tips to follow that make you instantly more attractive, as reported by The Independent:

Look directly at someone and smile: To boost your appeal the most, simply look directly at the target of your affections and smile at them. It actually makes you seem more attractive.

Be altruistic: Helping others without expecting anything in return, has been shown to be more attractive than good looks when it comes to those looking for a long-term relationship.

Use metaphorical compliments: According to Chinese researchers, women prefer men who use metaphorical language to compliment them.

They claim that compliments like "Your eyes are morning dew" or "Your smile is a naughty goblin" are better received than literal expressions like "Your lips are so sexy."

Modify your walk: Swaying your hips or adopting a swagger when you walk can make women and men more attractive respectively.

Nod your head: People appear up to 40 percent more attractive to others simply by nodding their head.

Wear red: Wearing red makes men seem more dominant and successful, and when women wear red, they tap into men's primitive desires and thus seem more sexually desirable.

Adopt an expansive posture: Whether in a picture on your dating app profile or just the way you look across the bar, adopting an expansive posture can make someone seem more attractive.

Tags: body language, psychology, behaviour, relationships

