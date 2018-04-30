The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:29 AM IST

Life, More Features

Fruit's pungent smell mistaken for gas leak, prompts panic

AP
Published : Apr 30, 2018, 8:58 am IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2018, 9:17 am IST

Durian is a tropical fruit known for its strong smell

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

MELBOURNE, Australia: The pungent smell of the rotten durian fruit at an Australian university library has been mistaken for a gas leak, prompting an evacuation of the building.

Specialist crews wearing masks searched the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology university campus library on Saturday, but all they found was rotting durian in a cupboard.

About 600 staff and students had cleared the building.

A Metropolitan Fire Brigade spokesman said the smell alarmed staff and students as it permeated the air-conditioning system.

Durian is a tropical fruit known for its strong smell. It is commonly banned from hotel rooms and public transport across Southeast Asia.

Tags: fruit, gas leak, bizarre, evacuation, durian

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Visitors pick up second consecutive victory on trot

2

Karan Johar hosts Maheep Kapoor's birthday bash, see video

3

IPL 2018, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma star in Mumbai Indians 8 wicket win vs CSK

4

Avengers Infinity War BO collection day 1: The superhero ensemble earns Rs 31.3 crore

5

Here’s everything we know about Prince Louis so far

more

Editors' Picks

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham