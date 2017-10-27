Girl lists academicians as sexual offenders, a professor retorts

The crowd sourced list which sees 68 members of the academia being named in it sees Professor Abhijit Mitra speak his mind on the issue.

“One sexual harasser is…” and the list goes on…

An ‘attorney interested in prisoner's rights, reproductive rights, and anti-caste jurisprudence,’ from Davis, California, 24-year-old Raya Sarkar recently posted online inviting others to name members of the academia who have sexually harassed their students. The post, which includes the line, “If any one knows of academics who have sexually harassed/were sexually predatory to them or have seen it first hand PM (personal message) me and I'll add them to the list,” was put up on Tuesday and has since then, gone viral with a whooping 1,000 shares.

The crowd sourced list sees 68 members of the academia being named in it.

One such name on the list is of the well-known sociology academician Prof Abhijit Mitra, who has been put down as “guest lecturer at St Xavier’s University, Calcutta,” a post which he held till 2013.

On being asked about the claims, Mitra retorted, “It is very easy to defame a man…Whatever comes out from such a source is not academically viable. I am an academic man, and in research we would not give it a damn!”

He simultaneously characterised Raya Sarkar’s post as nothing but a “gimmick”, which, he said, “As a man of 75, who has put in years teaching sociology”, he “never considers being a data.”

According to the professor, he would rather the claimant enquire in person and then tell the story about both the parties rather than making social media claims.

The professor believes that such a crowd-sourced list gained momentum because of the vulnerability of academia as a field in itself.

He went on to add, “The society is always putting teachers under surveillance, turning them into targets.”

As to the reason of the vulnerability, he furthered, “My theory is, it is out of simple jealousy. There is no other profession that is continuously in touch with lively young men and women who are in their prime. And this makes others jealous.”

The professor believes that one needs to define the terms 'harassment' and 'sex' in such contexts as well.

He said, “Harassment might be subjective, or objective. Subjectively you may feel harassed if I bring in topics like sex which might be uncomfortable to you. But it does not necessarily mean that an act of such nature has been committed.”

The professor who taught in St Xavier’s for 10 years, between 2003 to 2013 said he fails to comprehend who could make such a claim in a place which applauded him for his radical thoughts.

While Raya's Facebook post has gathered a number of supporters, several women voiced reservations about the initiative as well.

A post ‘Statement by feminists on Facebook campaign to "Name and Shame’ was signed by activists such as Ayesha Kidwai, Kavita Krishnan, Nivedita Menon among others which said, "We are dismayed by the initiative on Facebook in which men are being listed and named as sexual harassers with no context or explanation. One or two names of men who have been already found guilty of sexual harassment by due process are placed on par with unsubstantiated accusations. It worries us that anybody can be named anonymously, with lack of answerability."

Referring to the rebuttal by Kafila, the professor too believes that Raya’s claims are a “Slur on women movement.”

According to the professor feminism in India is still not properly crafted, not even by “orthodox academicians.”

The professor who believes feminism needs extensive research when it is put in the Indian context, said, "In this conservative atmosphere, feminism to survive, must launch a protest against this kind of research. It should not be given credibility and nor should it be allowed to turn viral.”

Interestingly, Raya too has retorted Kafila’s stand through a Facebook post.

She posted, “Apparently savarna brahmin women have issued a statement on kafila (run by Lawrence Liang, also on my list) against 'name and shame campaign'. Firstly it's not a shame campaign cause the men (and y'all) are shameless, which is why this has gone on for so long. Second, it's a list for students to be wary of professors, through first hand accounts of victims. No hearsay. It's to prevent further harassment.

Lastly, I hope this makes it sufficiently clear why most victims never speak up, or do not want to named. Because they are bullied into silence. I haven't seen their statement on kafila nor have any interest in sexual harassment apologia, but I'm sure all of them went #metoo during the campaign but run to protect their brahminical bros, lovers and husbands...it's what they have been conditioned to do, for centuries. #FekuFeminism.”

Professor Mitra on his part believes that if women have really faced such issues, they should go to women’s cells in colleges and report abuse.

Apart from Professor Mitra, the list includes several prominent academics from some of India’s premier academic institutions, including 12 from Jadavpur University (Kolkata), nine from Delhi University, three each from Film and Television Institute (FTII) and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), two professors from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi (JNU) as well as 31 others from Oxford University, St Xavier's College (Kolkata), University of California Santa Cruz, Ambedkar University (Delhi), English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad (EFLU) and Christ University (Bengaluru).

The allegations and ‘naming and shaming’ comes at the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal where 30 actors came forward to accuse the Hollywood movie mogul of harassing and/or sexually abusing them for the last two decades.

That is not all, it seems that the Harvey Weinstein scandal did indeed open up a can of worms with female members of the UK Parliament too talking about abuse and harassment at the hands of their counterparts. Other revelations included Amazon Studios head Roy Price resignation as well as news that Bill O’Reilly had settled a sexual harassment lawsuit for $32 million.

While, a new magazine that Leon Wieseltier, formerly of The New Republic, had built was cancelled after his name appeared on the ‘Shitty Media Men’ list, (an anonymous spreadsheet that contained unverified misconduct allegations), the right-wing blogger and filmmaker Mike Cernovich who promised to publish the names of male journalists (cited by female colleagues as sexual harassers) told a news agency that he was, for the time being, holding back the list and consulting with his lawyer. Cernovich’s decision to withhold reflects the legal sensitivities surrounding the charges and the extent to which it could cause trouble.