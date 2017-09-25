The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 25, 2017 | Last Update : 08:21 PM IST

Life, More Features

Saudi official fired after textbooks show Yoda with king

AP
Published : Sep 25, 2017, 6:49 pm IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2017, 7:18 pm IST

Undersecretary for Curricula and Educational Programs Mohammed al-Harthi was dismissed from his post Monday.

Undersecretary for Curricula and Educational Programs Mohammed al-Harthi was dismissed from his post Monday. (Photo: Facebook/Mark Johansson)
 Undersecretary for Curricula and Educational Programs Mohammed al-Harthi was dismissed from his post Monday. (Photo: Facebook/Mark Johansson)

A senior Education Ministry official in Saudi Arabia has been fired after high school students opened their textbooks to find an image of Yoda from the "Star Wars" films seated next to a Saudi king.

The image produced by Saudi artist Abdullah Al Shehri, known as Shaweesh , shows the late King Faisal, who was foreign minister at the time, signing the United Nations Charter in 1945 with the diminutive green Jedi master seated to his right.

Education Minister Ahmed al-Eissa described it as an "unintended mistake" and wrote on Twitter that new versions of the textbook were being printed.

State-linked Okaz news website says Undersecretary for Curricula and Educational Programs Mohammed al-Harthi was dismissed from his post Monday and that the ministry will establish a new process for reviewing textbooks.

Tags: saudi arabia, star wars, yoda, king faisal, united nations

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings: Smartphone protection standards explained

2

'Meatiest' pub owner vows one million free lunches

3

Philippines bans compulsory high heels in workplace

4

Meet the canine who buys her own treats

5

Three minutes of high intensity exercise can be just as effective as half an hour at the gym: Fitness expert

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham