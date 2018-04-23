Here are 10 things you can do to save planet Earth

On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans took to the streets nationwide to push for change and create a healthy, sustainable environment.

The year 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day. The world celebrated Earth Day on April 22.

The origin of Earth Day dates back to 1970 when Gaylord Nelson, then a United States Senator from Wisconsin, witnessed the damage to the environment caused by the 1969 oil spill in Santa Barbara, California.

Nelson realised that something concrete can be done for the planet if he could merge that energy with rising public awareness about the environment.

On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans took to the streets nationwide to push for change and create a healthy, sustainable environment.

Here are 10 things you can do to protect Earth: