The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 23, 2018 | Last Update : 10:03 AM IST

Life, More Features

Here are 10 things you can do to save planet Earth

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 23, 2018, 9:20 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2018, 9:20 am IST

On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans took to the streets nationwide to push for change and create a healthy, sustainable environment.

The origin of Earth Day dates back to 1970 when Gaylord Nelson, then a United States Senator from Wisconsin witnessed the damage to the environment caused by the 1969 oil spill in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The origin of Earth Day dates back to 1970 when Gaylord Nelson, then a United States Senator from Wisconsin witnessed the damage to the environment caused by the 1969 oil spill in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo: Pixabay)

The year 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day. The world celebrated Earth Day on April 22.

The origin of Earth Day dates back to 1970 when Gaylord Nelson, then a United States Senator from Wisconsin, witnessed the damage to the environment caused by the 1969 oil spill in Santa Barbara, California.

Nelson realised that something concrete can be done for the planet if he could merge that energy with rising public awareness about the environment.

On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans took to the streets nationwide to push for change and create a healthy, sustainable environment.

Here are 10 things you can do to protect Earth:

  • Walk or cycle instead of driving to the nearby store or park
  • Carpool or take public transport whenever possible
  • Find out ways to reduce energy and water usage in your home
  • Always carry reusable water bottles, bags, coffee cups and take-away containers with you
  • Recycle your waste
  • Always think twice before you buy something and ask yourself if it’s absolutely necessary
  • Plant a tree or adopt a plant
  • Go meat- or dairy-free at least once a week
  • Go paperless
  • Buy local produce
Tags: world earth day, earth day, environment conservation, gaylord nelson, tips to save earth, pets and environment

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are 8 things you probably did not know about UK's Queen Elizabeth

2

Salman Khan hugging Elli in Iulia Vantur’s presence is making people go crazy

3

Hawaii shark bite victim previously attacked by bear, snake

4

Shahid, Ranveer, Anushka: Here’s the full list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award winners

5

Google Home (India) review: Unboxing; How to set up, Use

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

Shahid, Kartik, Shilpa up glam quotient at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards

The Ambanis are in the mood for celebrations as their son recently got engaged, and now it appears that they threw a party for the same, which was attended by the likes of Aamir Khan and John Abraham.

Aamir Khan, John Abraham glam up Ambani's house party

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018 on Thursday. Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra created look for two Bollywood heartthrobs. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ex flames Ranbir-Deepika walk hand in hand at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018

Alia Bhatt, her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vicky Kaushal came together to launch the first song 'Ae Watan' from their upcoming film ' Raazi'. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral BhayanI)

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal look great at 'Raazi' first song launch

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham