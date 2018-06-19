The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 19, 2018 | Last Update : 09:53 AM IST

Life, More Features

Woman gives birth to baby boy on Paris train

AFP
Published : Jun 19, 2018, 8:28 am IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2018, 8:27 am IST

French capital's transport network offers newborn boy free rail travel until he turns 25.

The train stopped at the Auber station in central Paris as the woman went into advanced labour and the baby was born at 11.40 am. (Photo: AFP)
 The train stopped at the Auber station in central Paris as the woman went into advanced labour and the baby was born at 11.40 am. (Photo: AFP)

Paris: A woman gave birth on a Paris train on Monday, prompting the French capital's transport network to offer her newborn boy free rail travel until he turns 25.

The train stopped at the Auber station in central Paris as the woman went into advanced labour and the baby was born at 11.40 am, helped by around 15 people including emergency workers, police and rail staff.

Trains were halted in both directions on a particularly busy section of the RER A commuter line for 45 minutes due to the "unexpected" incident, Paris transport operator RATP said.

The train was evacuated during the birth, a spokesman said.

"To our knowledge, everyone is doing well," he said of the mother and baby.

"The RATP congratulates the mum and intends to offer the child free travel on its network until he is 25 years old."

Valerie Pecresse, head of transport in the Paris region, also offered her congratulations, but added in a tweet: "Thoughts with the travellers too."

Tags: birth, paris, train, baby born on train, auber station, labour, viral and trending, valerie pecresse

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

FIFA World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia team land safely after engine fire on plane

2

Maharashtra couple holds ballot to decide baby’s name

3

Man ‘steals’ two human toes from dead body at exhibition displaying human corpses

4

Stop spread of TB from infected elephants to humans in Amber fort: PETA India to govt

5

Karnataka students create awareness against use of plastic

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham