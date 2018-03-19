The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 19, 2018 | Last Update : 09:33 AM IST

Life, More Features

Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta, horrified by Jaipur elephant beating

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 19, 2018, 9:04 am IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2018, 9:02 am IST

Bollywood stars take to Twitter to bring attention to the plight of elephant 'Number 44'.

Bangera’s tweet was shared by celebrities – Sunny Leone, Harshvardhan Rane, Pooja Bhatt, Kartik Murali and Atul Kasbekar. (Twitter Screengrab/ Sachin Bangera)
 Bangera’s tweet was shared by celebrities – Sunny Leone, Harshvardhan Rane, Pooja Bhatt, Kartik Murali and Atul Kasbekar. (Twitter Screengrab/ Sachin Bangera)

Mumbai: She left the audience scared with her recent box-office hit horror film Pari, but what left Anushka Sharma horrified is the heartbreaking image of an elephant, known only as "Number 44," being beaten up violently by numerous men. This elephant is used for carrying tourists at Amer Fort in Jaipur.

On Saturday, Anushka tweeted,

The tweet was posted by the actor immediately after PETA India's Associate Director of Celebrity and Public Relations, Sachin Bangera, highlighted the plight of elephant no. 44.

Bangera’s tweet was shared by celebrities – Sunny Leone, Harshvardhan Rane, Pooja Bhatt, Kartik Murali and Atul Kasbekar. Actor Esha Gupta who was also shocked by this image, tweeted,

Recently actor Sonakshi Sinha had fired off a letter calling on Rajasthan Minister for Forest, Environment, Youth Affairs and Sports Gajendra Singh Khimsar to relocate this elephant to a rehabilitation facility for urgent care.

The letter followed PETA India's complaint to the Chief Wildlife Warden of the Rajasthan Forest Department, which resulted in a show-cause notice issued to Number 44's custodian, Wasid Khan, holding him responsible for the abuse.

The notice stated that an investigation carried out by the Regional Forest Officer for Jaipur Zoo, as well as a photograph supplied by an American witness, indicated that the elephant was treated cruelly, in apparent violation of numerous animal-protection laws.

The Jaipur police also registered a First Information Report against unidentified men under Sections 429 and 289 of the Indian Penal Code for mistreating the elephant and putting public safety at risk. However, Khan was later allowed to use her for rides.

Tags: anushka sharma, elephant, elephant beating, peta, twitter, animal abuse, pets and environment, jaipur, sunny leone, harshvardhan rane, pooja bhatt, kartik murali, atul kasbekar, esha gupta

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Blind psychic Baba Vanga predicted Vladimir Putin would rule world

2

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

3

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

4

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

5

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham