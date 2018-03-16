Doomsday spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

Researchers say it might be impossible to stop the space rock, the size of the Empire State building, from crashing into Earth in 2135.

Scientists now say that Nasa will be unable to defend our planet against a doomsday asteroid that could smash into Earth in 2135.

According to scientists even their most advanced technology would prove 'inadequate' for deflecting such a space rock, which has been dubbed Bennu.

The asteroid has sparked fears that it could even wipe out life for good.

Scientists are investigating the possibility of using a specially designed spacecraft to nuke the fast approaching cosmic objects, in hopes that it could neutralize the threat.

While it could be possible to divert a near-Earth object (NEO) by slamming into it with a so-called impactor, experts say a nuclear explosion may be the best bet when time is running out.

In a new study, scientists from NASA and the National Nuclear Security Administration have laid out a plan for the Hypervelocity Asteroid Mitigation Mission for Emergency Response (HAMMER).

According to BuzzFeed News, the 8.8-ton HAMMER spacecraft could be used to steer itself directly into a small asteroid, or blow the space rock up using a nuclear device.

While Earth isn’t at risk of a collision with Bennu any time soon, there’s a 1 in 2,700 chance it will slam into our planet sometime next century.

Bennu is also the best-studied asteroid of all the known NEOs, the researchers note.